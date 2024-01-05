New Delhi, January 5: iQOO is ready for the Indian smartphone market with the anticipated launch of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro, which launched in China in December 2023, is now set to be introduced in India. The smartphone is expected to come with compelling features for its potential customers.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro will launch in the Indian market on February 2024. As per a report of Gadgets 360, the price of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro in India is estimated to be around Rs 40,000. While the exact pricing will only be confirmed at the time of launch, this estimate suggests that iQOO Neo 9 Pro may come with high-end specifications at this price tag. OPPO Reno 11 Pro and OPPO Reno 11 Likely To Launch in India Soon: Check Expected Launch Date, Specifications and Price Details.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Coming Soon in India

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Specifications (Expected):

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78 inch 1.5K AMOLED display, offering a resolution of 2800x1260 pixels and a high refresh rate of 144Hz. This display is expected to provide smooth visuals and a responsive touch experience. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

For memory and storage, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro might come with options of 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0 storage, as per a report of 91 Mobiles. The phone is also expected to run on the Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. Google Preparing To Allow Android Users Utilise ‘Rich Communication Service’ Across Multiple SIM Cards for Messages: Report.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is anticipated to have a 50MP Sony IMX920 VCS bionic primary camera with f/1.88 aperture, OIS, and LED flash, along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. A 16MP front camera is likely to handle selfies and video calls. Other features might include a 5,160mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, stereo speakers, and Hi-Fi audio.

