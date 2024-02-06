New Delhi, February 6: iQOO is set to launch its latest smartphone, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro. The much-anticipated smartphone, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, is scheduled to launch on February 22. The buzz around the iQOO Neo 9 Pro has been building and potential buyers might be eagerly awaiting for its launch.

The iQOO has opened pre-booking starting from February 8 for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro ahead of its official launch. Interested customers can secure their iQOO Neo 9 Pro by visiting Amazon and iQOO India's official website. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is expected to be priced at under Rs 40,000, according to a report of Gizmochina.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Pre Booking Starts From February 8

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Specifications and Features

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is expected to feature a flat AMOLED LTPO panel with a punch-hole design. The display of iQOO Neo 9 Pro is rumoured to be 6.7 inch with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The screen of iQOO Neo 9 Pro will likely have a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with the iQOO Q1 Supercomputing chip to enhance gaming performance. Users might have an option to choose between two variants. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is rumoured to come with 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be available in two colour options: Fiery Red and Conqueror Black. The smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP Sony IMX920 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 16MP front camera. The Neo 9 Pro is anticipated to have a 5,160mAh battery supported by 120W fast charging capability. Other features in the iQOO Neo 9 Pro may include dual speakers for a good audio experience, an IR blaster for added convenience and FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14, which might provide a smooth and user-friendly interface.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2024 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).