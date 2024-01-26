Mumbai, January 26: iQOO is all set to introduce its new iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphone in India on February 22, 2024. The company already launched its flagship smartphone, iQOO 12 5G, in India with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Now, the next smartphone iQOO's next smartphone, Neo 9 Pro, is set to be introduced in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Supercomputing Chip Q1 in India.

iQOO teased the launch of its iQOO Neo 9 Pro with a dual-tone premium leather finish and a "Squircle" camera on the back. Ahead of the launch, Amazon India confirmed that the smartphone will feature a Sony IMX920 Night Vision Sensor with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. According to the reports, the device is expected to have other features and specifications. Realme GT Neo 6 Likely Launch Soon With 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 2' and '24GB RAM'; Know Expected Price and Other Details Ahead of Launch.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected):

According to the report by Business Standard, the upcoming iQOO Neo 9 Pro will be launched with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The report mentioned that the Neo 9 Pro will have "big improvements" in terms of performance, design and camera department. Further, the report highlighted that the smartphone will have two colour options - Fiery Red with dual-tone and Conqueror Black single-tone.

As per the report, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, with its Q1 Supercomputing chip, could offer up to 144fps and 900-pixel super-resolution mode for gaming. Further, the device could also support "Motion Estimation - Motion Compensation" (MEMC) technology. The technology will reportedly enhance the video content streaming on YouTube, Netflix and Prime Video with the help of frame interpolation. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: New Galaxy S24 Smartphone Break Pre-Order Record in South Korea With Sale of '1.2 Million Units'.

According to the report by Times of India, the Neo 9 Pro will likely launch with a 6.78-inch AMOLED 1.5K resolution display offering up to 144Hz refresh rate. The report said the upcoming device could offer a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. Balancing all these features, the smartphone is expected to have the company's custom UI based on the latest Android 14 system. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro price will likely range between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000 or more.

