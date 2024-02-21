New Delhi, February 21: iQOO is set to launch its new smartphone in the Indian smartphone market, the iQOO Z9 5G. This upcoming smartphone from iQOO, the iQOO Z9 5G is expected to come with the latest features and specifications for its users. The buzz around the iQOO Z9 5G has been building since its appearance on an Amazon microsite, indicating its availability through the e-commerce giant.

As per a report of English Jagran, the iQOO Z9 5G is expected to launch soon in India. The anticipation for the iQOO Z9 5G is high, as it might be the fastest smartphone in its segment. While the exact launch date has not been officially confirmed, the report suggests that the iQOO Z9 5G could make its debut in March 2024. The iQOO Z9 5G is expected to be priced around Rs 25,000. OPPO F25 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor To Launch on February 29; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch.

iQOO Z9 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iQOO Z9 5G is rumoured to boast a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. The smartphone has achieved a score of around 7.34 lakh on the AnTuTu benchmark platform, which is expected to deliver powerful performance. This iQOO Z9 5G is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The iQOO Z9 5G will likely feature a 6.67-inch punch-hole AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. The smartphone is expected to come equipped with a Sony IMX882 OIS lens. The Sony IMX882 OIS lens might provide a stable video recording and enhanced photo quality. Realme 12+ 5G: After Success of Realme 12 Pro Series 5G, Realme To Launch Its New ’Plus Model in Mid-Premium Segment on March 6.

The iQOO Z9 5G may feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor to unlock the device. The battery capacity of the smartphone remains unclear. However, the phone might come with a 45W charging capability. The iQOO Z9 5G may provide its users with a user-friendly interface, as it is rumoured to run on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

