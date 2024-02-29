Mumbai, February 29: Chinese smartphone maker iQOO launched its premium mid-range smartphone iQOO Neo 9 Pro, powered by last year's flagship processor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Now, the company has been teasing the launch of its new iQOO Z9 5G smartphone in India, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. The iQOO Z9 5G launch is set for March 12, 2024.

iQOO announced that its new iQOO Z9 5G would be the fastest mobile in the segment, with an AnTuTu score of up to 734k (7.3 million). The company also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will have a Sony IMX882 OIS sensor for taking clearer photographs. iQOO has yet to announce other specifications about the camera pixels, display size and technology, RAM and storage options and colour options. Realme 12+ 5G To Launch With '108MP Primary Camera' on March 6; Check New Details Announced by Realme Ahead of Launch (Watch Video).

iQOO Z9 To Have a 5G Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200:

The #iQOOZ9 5G boasts the Mediatek Dimensity 7200, making it the #FastestSmartphone in its segment* Coming on 12th March exclusively on @amazonIN and https://t.co/7tsZtgCLEX *Based on the benchmark score based on AnTuTu v10 under Phones Launched in 2024 on Amazon India pic.twitter.com/qCC0f2utsS — iQOO India (@IqooInd) February 29, 2024

iQOO Z9 5G Display, RAM and OS

According to the report by Business Today, the iQOO Z9 5G will be launched with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1,800nits of peak brightness. The display of the new iQOO will offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The report said that the device would offer a maximum of 8GB RAM with the option to expand it to 16GB virtual RAM. Besides these features, As per the report, the iQOO Z9 5G will be launched with a FunTouch OS 14 based on the latest Android 15.

iQOO Z9 5G Camera, Battery and Other Features

The report said that the device may include a 50-megapixel dual-rear camera setup. The device is expected to have a 5,000mAh battery and could support 44W fast charging. iQOO's Z9 5G will offer powerful specifications in the mid-range segment. However, it will be ranked below the iQOO Neo 9 Pro with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. OPPO F25 Pro 5G Launched in India: From Specifications to Features and Price, Know Everything About OPPO’s New Mid-Range Smartphone.

iQOO Z9 5G Price in India (Expected)

According to the report by India Today, the upcoming Z9 5G from iQOO is the successor of iQOO Z7, which was introduced at below Rs 20,000. The iQOO Z9 5G will reportedly follow the same price bracket. The report further said that the smartphone would go against the Nothing Phone 2(a) which is set to launch on March 5 around Rs 30,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 29, 2024 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).