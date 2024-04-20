Itel India has launched Super Guru 4G feature phone in India at Rs. 1,799. The keypad phone comes loaded with several inbuilt apps like YouTube, LetsChat, BBC News, and Wikipedia along with support for cricket score and weather updates. Additional highlights of the phone are high-speed 4G connectivity with UPI payment enabled for seamless transactions on the go without an internet connection via QR code. The feature phone gets three colour options - black, blue, and green. Interested customers can purchase the handset through Amazon and Itel’s official website. However, the phone is available via Amazon only, and the buy link is not yet live on the official site. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Smartphone Gets A New 8GB RAM Variant in India; Check Prices, Features, Offers & Specifications

Itel Guru 4G keypad phone sports a 2-inch display offering a seamless experience for YouTube. Apart from YouTube videos, users also have access to YouTube Shorts. There’s support for 13 languages - English, Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu. However, it has access to BBC News in the preset language only. For gaming, it comes loaded with popular games such as Sokoban, 2048, Sudoku and Tetris.

Itel Guru 4G Feature Phone (Photo Credits: Itel India)

For optics, there’s a VGA camera on the Itel Super Guru 4G. Although the shooter doesn’t offer the best resolution. However, it’s capable enough to scan QR codes that are particularly used to perform online transactions. Additionally, the phone also has a UPI 123PAY feature, which can be employed to accomplish online payment.

Moreover, the itel Super Guru 4G comes equipped with dual 4G connectivity and VoLTE support, and it also supports 2G and 3G connectivity. The phone is backed by a 1,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 6 days of battery life. Another USP of the Itel Guru 4G is the King Voice feature which is essentially a text-to-speech feature for Itel keypad phones.

