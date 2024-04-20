Itel India is set to launch the new S24 smartphone in the coming weeks. The Indian brand has yet to announce the official launch date. This budget smartphone will be introduced as a successor to Itel S23+ which was introduced in September last year. A micro-site is now live on Amazon, revealing a few details ahead of its debut. The landing page also confirms that the phone will be priced under Rs. 10,000. It also reveals that customers purchasing the S24 smartphone on the launch day will be eligible for a free Itel Icon smartwatch. Itel Guru 4G Keypad Phone Launched in India With QR Scanner, UPI Payment & YouTube Support.

Like its predecessor, the Itel S24 phone continues to get a similar design language sporting a circular camera module at the rear. Another USP of the Itel 24 is its colour-changing back panel, which switches to a new shade under the sunlight. It will be powered by MediaTek’s 12nm octa-core Helio G91 chipset paired with Mali G52 GPU. For optics, there will be a dual camera module at the rear comprising a 108MP lens with an f/1.6 aperture with features like AI Portrait mode, 3x zoom, Super Night mode, slow-mo videos, and more.

A new generation of smartphones is emerging and the itel S24 is at the forefront. It has an innovative 108MP ultra-clear AI camera that clicks pictures like never before! Stay tuned🙌#itelS24 #comingsoon pic.twitter.com/zL6MSApTDf — itel India (@itel_india) April 20, 2024

Itel unveiled the S24 smartphone globally last month. In terms of specifications, the India-spec variant is likely to be very similar to the global unit. It gets a 6.6-inch punch-hole LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. Under the hood, there’s a MediaTek Helio G91 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For photography, there’s a Samsung-sourced 108MP Samsung camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging via USB Type-C port. It runs on itelOS 13 based on Android 13. For security, the phone has features like a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

