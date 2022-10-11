San Francisco, Oct 11: Elon Musk-run Starlink on Tuesday entered Japan, making it the first Asian country to get SpaceX's affordable satellite internet service.

Other than Japan, Starlink currently provides satellite internet access in around 40 countries.

Starlink is a constellation of satellites run by SpaceX. After 2023, it also aims to provide global mobile phone service. SpaceX has more than 2,300 operational Starlink satellites in orbit as of September. Partial Solar Eclipse on October 25 Will Be Visible from Most Parts of India.

On the microblogging site Twitter, the SpaceX posted: "Starlink launches service in Japan -- first country in Asia". Earlier, Musk announced that the SpaceX had manufactured more than 1 million Starlink terminals. India-China Flights Unlikely To Be Resumed in Near Future Due to Beijing’s Strict COVID-19 Rules.

The world's richest man last month announced that Starlink is now active on all the continents, including Antarctica. On Twitter, Musk wrote: "Starlink is now active on all continents, including Antarctica". He also said "another batch with lasers reaches orbit" after the deployment of 54 Starlink satellites was confirmed by the company.