Mumbai, April 15: Bad news for JioCinema users as the streaming platform is planning to charge money for its content after the end of the cast-strapped IPL 2023 season. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s streaming service, despite being the official digital streaming partner of the Indian Premier League, continues to offer free streaming of IPL 2023 which has broken several viewership records this year.

As it tries to take on global giants like Walt Disney Co. and Netflix Inc. in the fast-growing Indian market, the Reliance-owned streaming service will add more than 100 films and TV series to its platform, building on the popularity of its cricket broadcasts. Unfortunately, the new addition of content will coincide with the platform charging money for its content. The media and content business President Jyoti Deshpande, in an interview, said that the exact pricing strategy is still being finalized. ‘JioCinema Down’ Users Complain About Error While Watching KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live Streaming Online.

Deshpande added that the new content will be added before the end of IPC 2023 on May 28. The users can enjoy the cricket matches for free till the content addition takes place, she said. "The new plan is to 'keep tariffs simple for viewers'. Currently, the streaming space is dominated by westernised content. Jio Studios wants to become a catalyst for the cross-pollination of talent. We want to get as Indian as it can,” Deshpande told Bloomberg. IPL 2023: JioCinema Viewership Peaked 2.2 Crore Views During CSK vs RR Last Over When MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja Were Batting.

The streaming platform on April 12 achieved a rather extraordinary feat during the CSK vs RR. The nail-bitting match received a viewership of about 2.2 crores when CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja were at the crease in the last over of the match. The viewership is reportedly the highest of the IPL this season.

