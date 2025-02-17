Mumbai, February 17: JioHotstar is the new platform launched after the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. It offers 1,00,000 hours of content to its subscribers on multiple plans and also has 17 language support for different types of JioHostar subscription plans. The JioHotstar plans start from INR 149 and go all the way up to INR 1,499. In this price range, the subscribers have access to unlimited access to live sports, movies and television shows. They can watch Indian and global shows on JioHotstar streaming platform.

After the merger, Reliance's JioCinema and Disney Plus Hotstar became "JioHotstar," a single entity with the advantage of the subscribers of both platforms. It became India's biggest streaming platform, with an estimated 50 million paid subscribers and 500 million users. JioHotstar offers various plans, giving customers more choice of what and where they want to watch. All of these JioHotstar plans are non-refundable. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: JioHotstar, Instagram, WhatsApp, Truecaller and Meesho Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

JioHotStar Plans for Mobile, Web and Living Room Devices

JioHostar Mobile Plan Starting from INR 149

If you are a single user who wants to enjoy TV shows, movies, or sports content, you can enjoy streaming for three months with the INR 149 plan. However, you can only watch the content on one mobile device at a time. The yearly plan offering access to the same content costs INR 499. This JioHotstar plan is ad-supported, meaning it will show ads while you watch the content.

JioHostar Super Plan Starting at INR 299

The Super plan from JioHostar starts at INR 399 and lets two devices, including mobile, web, or living room devices, stream content at the same time. It is also an ad-supported plan that allows streaming for three months. The JioHotstar Super yearly subscription plan costs INR 899.

JioHotstar Premium Plan Starting at INR 299

JioHotstar Premium offers an ad-free experience to subscribers on four devices at the same time. It supports mobile and web devices as well as supported living room devices. This plan offers ad-free content streaming except for LIVE content, including sports and other live shows. The INR 299 Premium plan is only for a month, for three months the customers will have to pay INR 499. The yearly plan is priced at INR 1,499.

All the JioHotstar subscription plans allow their respective subscribers to access all the content on the platform, including unlimited live sports like cricket, Premier League, Tennis grand slams and more. JioHotstar Launched in India With 17 Language Support, 1,00,000 Hours of Content; Check Key Features and Subscription Plan Here.

The subscribers can also enjoy the latest Indian movie digital premieres, Hotstar Specials and Star serials before TV. In addition to these, JioHotstar plans to offer Disney+ Originals, Disney movies, and kid's shows in English and other native Indian languages, giving competition to Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

