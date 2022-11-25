New Delhi, November 25 : Home grown electronics company maker Lava has launched its new Blaze NXT adding another low-cost handset to its line-up. The new Lava Blaze NXT has launched with a highly affordable price tag of Rs 9,299.

The Lava Blaze NXT is available for sale at all the Lava stores from today – 25th November 2022 onwards. The device is also listed on Amazon India and Lava official website, where it will go on sale from 2nd December 2022. Lava Blaze Affordable Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 8,699.

Lava Blaze NXT: Specifications :

The new Lava Blaze NXT packs in a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset along with 4GB RAM (expandable by 3GB via SD card) and 64GB internal storage options. It draws juice from a 5,000 mAh battery pack. It runs on the Android 12 OS.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen. It features a 13-megapixel AI triple rear camera setup and an 8MP front camera. The camera comes with features like beauty modes.

The Blaze NXT comes with a built-in anonymous call-recording feature built-in, includes a microSD card slot, dual-SIM support, USB-C port, Bluetooth for wireless connectivity, 3.5mm audio jack and a rear fingerprint scanner. Lava Agni 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 19,999.

The Lava Blaze NXT flaunts a premium looking glass back design and is available in shades of red, blue and green colours. Lava also said that it would offer ‘free service at home’ to the customer for satisfying after-sales experience. This free home service can be availed by the customers within the handset’s warranty period.

