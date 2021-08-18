As one of the pioneers of truly innovative social media and digital marketing strategies, Manuel Suarez has made it his mission to boost the social media presence of budding entrepreneurs and small businesses. A self-taught marketing expert, it was only a matter of time until he started Attention Grabbing Media (AGM), a digital marketing agency that enables businesses to gain attention and credibility online.

However, he doesn't want to keep his storehouse of knowledge to himself and would love to see the world benefit from what he has learned over the years. To accomplish this, he launched a digital marketing training program, the AGM Ninja Lab. This training program consists of on-going, up-to-date video training on the same digital marketing strategies his agency uses every day to generate massive amounts of attention for brands online.

Manuel Suarez's social media strategies have allowed him to help other small businesses and create a portfolio of fantastic clients he has had the pleasure of working with. Daymond John, creator of FUBU, even refers to Manuel and AGM as his “Preferred Marketing Team''. Other notable personalities he has worked with include Dr. Eric Berg (aka - the Keto King), his late father, Frank Suarez (author of "The Power of Your Metabolism"), and Nancy Cartwright (voice of Bart Simpson).

He has always motivated his co-workers, family, and friends to be their best. Believing in himself led him to the success he has today, and he wants the same for everyone else around him. He wants to provide the people around him with ample opportunities to succeed.