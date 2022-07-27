Lenovo Legion Y70 has been teased online, revealing its specifications, design and colour. The company teased the handset on the Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo in a silver colour option with a rear panel and size. Lenovo also announced that the smartphone will debut next month. The teaser reveals a triple rear camera setup, along with an LED flash. The camera module will comprise a 50MP primary lens and support for 8K video. Lenovo Legion Y90 Specifications Revealed via TENAA Listing: Report.

The device was recently spotted on the Geekbench and the CMIIT website, which revealed its key specifications. Lenovo Legion Y70 will come with a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset will come equipped with a 4,880mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

The CMIIT website revealed that the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC but the Geekbench website indicates a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

