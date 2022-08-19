Lenovo officially launched the Legion Y70 smartphone in China. The company also introduced the Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 tablet, along with the Legion Y70 smartphone. The handset is now available for pre-booking on the Lenovo's China website and will go on sale from August 22. It will be offered in flame red, ice white and titanium grey colours. Lenovo Legion Y70 Teased Online, To Be Launched Next Month.

Lenovo Legion Y70 (Photo Credits: Lenovo Legion)

Lenovo Legion Y70 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. For photography, the device gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 13MP secondary shooter and a 2MP snapper. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

The handset is fuelled by a 5,100mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, Lenovo Legion Y70 is priced at CNY 2,970 for the 8GB + 128GB model, CNY 3,370 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and CNY 4,270 for the 16GB + 512GB model.

