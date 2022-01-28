Lenovo, the Chinese phone maker, is gearing up to launch the Y90 gaming smartphone in the home country soon. The company is yet to announce the launch date of its upcoming gaming phone. Ahead of its launch, key specifications of the device have been revealed on TENAA. According to the TENAA listing, Lenovo Legion Y90 has a model number L71061. Lenovo Legion Y90 Key Specifications Leaked Online, To Be Launched Soon.

It will feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2460x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The gaming handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It will be made available in four RAM options - 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, 18GB. The device will have four internal storage options - 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

For photography, Lenovo Y90 is likely to sport a 48MP or a 64MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP lens. Upfront, there could be an 8MP selfie shooter. It is said to pack a 5,300mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect Lenovo to announce the launch date of the Y90 phone soon.

