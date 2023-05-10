Delhi, May 10: LinkedIn has announced layoffs in its sales, operations, and support department. The move by the Microsoft-owned company comes amid a weakening global economic outlook and a drop in demand. Some employees have already started receiving termination letter.

A employee took to LinkedIn to inform that the company is rescinding offer letters it offered new joiners months ago. One affected individual, Lea Schuhmacher, who had previously worked as an intern at LinkedIn according to her profile, shared her experience. Schuhmacher was part of LinkedIn's Business Leadership Programme, which the company has reportedly discontinued. LinkedIn Layoffs: Professional Networking Platform Fires 716 Employees, Leaves China Market.

Lea said that the company offered her a role in September 2022, but after months of waiting, LinkedIn rescinded the offer letter. She has also attached a screenshot of the email from the LinkedIn team as proof. LinkedIn Crosses 100 Million Members in India, Its 2nd Largest Market; 56% Growth in Over Last Three Years.

While the email mentions some financial assistance, she expresses her disappointment with the overall process as she turned down other job offers and opportunities due to LinkedIn's assurance of the role.

Another former Connor Bernal, who was also once part of the Business Leadership programme, claims that it is ironic that the company announced layoffs on its 20th anniversary.

Bernal, who was part of LinkedIn's strategy and product team, wrote "It feels funny to be posting on LinkedIn about LinkedIn giving me the boot (almost feels like I should take to Facebook to protest!), but honestly, LinkedIn is a good company with a great vision, and now I hope to see firsthand how this amazing platform can help members like me find their next play. My thoughts go out to all my colleagues that were impacted, and I wish you luck in the journey ahead.”

Although LinkedIn has grown revenue every quarter for the last year, it has joined a host of major technology companies in laying off workers, including its parent company, Microsoft. Microsoft, which purchased LinkedIn for $26 billion in 2016, has announced around 10,000 job cuts in recent months, costing $1.2 billion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2023 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).