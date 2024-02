Seoul, February 28: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with LG Electronics CEO Cho Joo-wan on Wednesday to discuss ways to enhance corporate collaborations in the extended reality (XR) and augmented reality (AR) sector. Zuckerberg had a luncheon with Cho and other senior officials from the South Korean electronics giant in Seoul, according to officials from LG Electronics, reports Yonhap news agency.

Zuckerberg came to the South Korean capital the previous day to have a series of business meetings with key business gurus, including Cho and possibly Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong. The Cho-Zuckerberg meeting came as the two companies shared mutual interest in advancing XT technologies as a key driver for future innovation and growth. Bill Gates Visits Microsoft India Development Centre in Hyderabad.

Last month during the ‘CES 2024’, Cho expressed the company's commitment to forging partnerships to expand its presence in the XR market. Meta released its new virtual reality headset, the Quest 3, at the end of last year in a bid to take a lead in the fledgling XR market. It rivals Apple’s latest Vision Pro headset, which made its global debut last month.

Other industry sources said Zuckerberg is likely to hold talks with Jae-yong to discuss ways to cooperate in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) memory chips and XR businesses during his stay in Seoul. Meta has earlier announced new plans to build its own artificial general intelligence (AGI) and work on a new AI chip.

Samsung has created a new unit for AGI research and development in Silicon Valley. He is also scheduled to meet with representatives from at least five unidentified XR startups at Meta Korea's office in southern Seoul in a closed-door session, the sources said. National Science Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People on Special Day, Says ‘Government Working To Boost Research and Innovation Among Youth’.

Meta reportedly arranged the meeting directly with the startups as part of apparent efforts to advance the company's XR headset technology. Zuckerberg is also expected to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol before departing the country on Thursday to travel to India. Meta Korea said it cannot confirm any details of Zuckerberg's trip to Seoul.

