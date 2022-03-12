Jesse Lyu is a Music kid, Racer, and Entrepreneur in LA. He was born in 1990 in Xi'an, China. Lyu was one of the top 30 Under 30 in Asia and China. Lyu was born in 1990 in Xi'an, China. He was graduated from Liverpool University in the UK and attended the University of Arts in London. He is a member of Cyber Manufacture Co and Teenage Engineering. Cyber Manufacture Co is enhancing the human experience of art, fashion, & technology by uniting the physical & digital world.

LA-based Rct studio is led by serial entrepreneur Jesse Lyu, who sold his AI software company to Baidu before heading Baidu's first speaker rollout. The Y Combinator-backed company has raised more than $12M from investors, including Makers Fund, a global VC company focused on the future of interactive entertainment, and Sky Saga Capital, the China-based VC company, investing in the technology and gaming industries. Rct studio is a next-generation creative studio and interactive entertainment company harnessing the latest in Artificial Intelligence to offer truly immersive VR experiences.

Powered by the company's Morpheus engine, the technology instantly mines millions of data points from a vast repository of storylines and human behaviors to create realistic stories with an almost infinite amount of endings. Lyu is the creator of Timeet, a social media service.

The engine enables RCT to develop interactive games where players can interact with characters using natural languages in the virtual world. According to Lyu, RCT intends to launch its first title on virtual reality gaming platforms like Oculus for individual customers by the end of this year. Lyu said that several gaming studios have reached out to us already. A year and a half ago, Lyu and his team collaborated with Baidu to produce the voice assistant software DuerOS, a Chinese equivalent of Amazon's Alexa.