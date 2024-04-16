New Delhi, April 16: Meta is rolling out its new GenAI chatbot for WhatsApp users in India. It is an enhancement in digital communication in India with the introduction of the Meta AI chatbot on WhatsApp. The Meta AI chatbot not only answers queries but can also assist in generating images, making the chatting experience much more engaging for WhatsApp users in India. It is also said that Meta AI chatbot, resembling the capabilities of AI models like ChatGPT and Dall E, which is expected to make the app smarter and more versatile for its users.

As per a report of India Today, the Meta AI chatbot rollout in India, which indicates a step in Meta's strategy to integrate more sophisticated AI tools within its applications. The introduction of such technology is expected to enhance user engagement by providing a richer and more interactive communication experience directly from their chat interface. Facebook Messenger New Feature Update: Meta-Owned FB Messenger Rolls Out New 'HD Photos' Feature To Let Users Send and Receive High Definition Pictures; Know How To Use It.

The Meta AI is currently available only in English. Meta AI is being gradually introduced to select users, which is now in a trial phase in India. This approach is anticipated to allow Meta to collect user feedback and enhance the AI's performance before a broader rollout.

Details on Working of Meta AI Chatbot on WhatsApp

The Meta AI on WhatsApp comes with a combination of AI technologies to perform a variety of functions that extend beyond simple text responses. Here are the key features and specifications of this tool. Users can interact with the Meta AI chatbot by posing questions, requesting information or using prompts to generate text and images or get recommendations within their chats. WhatsApp users can create images based on user prompts. In personal and group chats, users can inquire about different topics. Mark Zuckerberg-Run Meta Has 40,000 People Working on Safeguarding Global Elections in 2024.

How to Use Meta AI on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp users should first check for updates and ensure their app is up to date. When an update becomes available, a distinctive round purple-blue circle icon will appear at the top of the chat interface. By tapping on this icon, users can access Meta AI. To utilise Meta AI in personal or group chats, users can type "@" followed by "Meta AI" in the message field.

