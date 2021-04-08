Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra is confirmed to be launched in India on April 23, 2021. Ahead of its launch, the device has been reportedly teased on the Amazon India website. Amazon India has provided a dedicated page of the Mi 11 Ultra phone with a 'Notify Me' button on its platform. This hints that the smartphone will be made available for sale in India via the e-commerce website after its launch. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra To Be Launched in India on April 23, 2021.

In terms of specifications, Mi 11 Ultra will reportedly carry similar specifications as that of the Chinese variant. The phone will feature a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ E4 quad-curved AMOLED display and a 1.1-inch AMOLED secondary display at the rear camera module to easily capture selfies with rear cameras. The handset will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Mi 11 Ultra (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

For optics, the handset will flaunt a triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP main lens with a Samsung GN2 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle snapper with a Sony IMX586 sensor and a 48MP telephoto shooter. At the front, there will be a 20MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

MI 11 Ultra (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The device is likely to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired as well as wireless charging and 10W reverse charging support. The handset is expected to run on the Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 operating system. As per a previous report, smartphone might be priced above Rs 70,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2021 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).