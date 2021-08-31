Xiaomi's Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Notebook Ultra laptops will be made available for sale today in India. Both laptops were launched last week at the Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 event. The sale will commence at 12 noon via Mi.com, Amazon India and Mi Home Stores. Buyers will get Rs 4,500 via HDFC Bank credit cards, debit cards as well as EMI options. Additionally, customers purchasing the laptops will get play and win coupons worth Rs 750. Mi Notebook Pro & Mi Notebook Ultra Laptops Launched in India; First Sale on August 31, 2021.

Mi Notebook Pro features a 14-inch 2.5k display with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10. On the other hand, the Ultra model sports a 15.6-inch display with a resolution of 3200x2000 pixels with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Mi Notebook Pro (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

#MiNoteBookUltra is designed to Perfection, made from an aircraft-grade alloy, delivering you the Ultra performance! ☑️11th Gen Intel H35 processor ☑️Mi TrueLife+ display ☑️NVMe SSD ☑️12-hour battery Get yours tomorrow at 12 Noonhttps://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT | @amazonIN | Mi Home pic.twitter.com/02L3XO4FI6 — Mi India #SmarterLiving2022 (@XiaomiIndia) August 30, 2021

Both laptops come with two processor options - 11th Gen Intel Core i7 and 11th Gen Intel Core i5 with Iris Xe graphics coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Both Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Notebook Ultra get a touchpad with multi-touch with support for Windows Precision drivers, fingerprint scanner, a 720p HD camera, 2x2W stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, a Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI port, a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, 65W Type-C power adapter and 12-hour battery.

Mi Notebook Ultra (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Coming to the pricing, Mi Notebook Pro is priced at Rs 56,999 for the 8GB + 512GB model with Intel Core i5 processor. The 16GB + 512GB variant with the Intel Core i5 processor costs Rs 59,999 whereas the same variant with Intel Core i7 SoC will be available at Rs 72,999. On the other hand, Mi Notebook Ultra with 8GB + 512GB model and Intel Core i5 chipset is priced at Rs 59,999 whereas the 16GB + 512GB variant with Intel Core i5 processor costs Rs 63,999. The same variant with the Intel Core i7 SoC costs Rs 76,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2021 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).