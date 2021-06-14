Mi Watch Revolve Active is confirmed to be launched in India on June 22, 2021. The company has teased the upcoming watch on its official India Twitter account and website. Xiaomi will also launch its Mi 11 Lite along with Mi Watch Revolve Active on June 22. The smartwatch will be an iteration of the Mi Watch Revolve which was launched last year. The launch event will commence at 12 noon and will be streamed via Xiaomi India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Mi 11 Lite India Launch Teased by Xiaomi Head Manu Kumar Jain.

Mi Watch Revolve Active (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi India website reveals several key specifications of the smartwatch. The upcoming watch will come with SpO2: blood oxygen saturation monitoring feature and a list of sports modes, multiple watch faces.

Welcome, to the era of choosing health over everything. To living mindfully and consciously To happier minds and healthier bodies To always getting more from life Welcome, to #WatchfulLiving with #MiWatchRevolveActive - https://t.co/bYDZ1dwDCb Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/62beTWCGtH — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 14, 2021

The upcoming watch will also get a call, in-app notifications, built-in GPS and pre-installed features like body energy and heart rate monitoring.

Mi Watch Revolve Active (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Mi Watch Revolve will sport a circular AMOLED display and will be water-resistant. The device will come with Amazon Alexa integration and up to two weeks of battery life. Apart from this nothing much is known about the upcoming smartwatch. We expect the company to release several teasers before its official launch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2021 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).