Micromax, the Indian smartphone maker officially launched In series smartphones i.e In Note 1 & In 1B in the country. The In Note 1 will go on sale in India from November 24, 2020 whereas the In 1B will be sold from November 6, 2020 via Flipkart & micromaxinfo.com. The In Note 1 phone has been introduced as the mid-range product to take on Redmi & Realme smartphones whereas the In 1B is more of an entry-level device. Micromax ‘In’ Series Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming of Micromax’s Launch Event Here.

In terms of specifications, Micromax In Note 1 flaunts a 6.67-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with ARM G52 GPU.

For optics, the device comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup featuring a 48MP main camera, a 5MP secondary lens & two 2MP shooters. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies & video calls. The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W quick charging support. The device comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage & 4GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Micromax In Note 1 (Photo Credits: Micromax India)

On the other hand, the In 1B sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM & 64GB of internal storage. For photographs, the device flaunts a dual rear camera module featuring a 13MP main shooter & a 2MP secondary lens.

Micromax In 1B Photo Credits: Micromax India)

At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies & video calls. The handset comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charger that supports reverse charging. Both Micromax In smartphones run on the Android operating system.

Coming to the pricing, Micromax In Note 1 with 4GB & 64GB is priced at Rs 10,999 whereas the 4GB & 128GB costs Rs 12,999. Micromax In 1B with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage will be offered at Rs 6,999 whereas the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant will be sold for Rs 7,999.

