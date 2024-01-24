New Delhi, January 24: Motorola is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the Moto G24 Power, which is set to launch in India on January 30. The upcoming device is expected to come under the budget smartphone segment. The Moto G24 Power is anticipated to come with a large battery and smooth display. As the launch date closes near, tech enthusiasts and users might be keen to learn more about what Motorola is about to deliver with the launch of Moto G24 Power.

As per a report by Fonearena, the Moto G24 Power is expected to come with a price tag that is speculated to be under Rs.10,000. This pricing strategy could make it an attractive option for a wide range of customers looking for quality features without the premium cost. The phone is expected to be available through various channels, including the Motorola official website, Flipkart, and offline retail stores. OPPO Find X7 Ultra and Xiaomi 14 Ultra Likely To Launch Soon With ‘Satellite Connectivity’ Feature: Check Expected Specifications and Feature.

Moto G24 Power Specifications (Expected)

The Moto G24 Power is rumoured to feature a 6.56-inch 90Hz HD+ display. The smartphone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and might have up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Motorola G24 Power might be is equipped with a 50MP rear camera with a 2MP macro camera. The front camera might also get an upgrade to a 16MP sensor compared to the 8MP in the standard Moto G24. OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R Launched in India: From Specifications to Features and Price, Know Everything About New Flagship Smartphones Series by OnePlus.

The Moto G24 Power might come with a 6000mAh battery, which is larger than the 5000mAh battery found in its predecessor. This smartphone is also expected to have 30W fast charging support. The Moto G24 Power might feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support. The Moto G24 Power is reported to have a water-repellent build with an IP52 rating. The smartphone might run on Android 14 and is expected to offer the latest software experience with updates and security patches. The Moto G24 Power is expected to come in two colour options: Glacier Blue and Ink Blue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2024 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).