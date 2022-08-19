Moto G62 5G is now available for sale in India. The handset was launched in the country last week, and now, it is available for purchase via Flipkart. Customers purchasing the smartphone will get a discount of up to Rs 1,750 using HDFC Bank credit cards. Moto G62 With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India; Check Price & Other Details Here.

Moto G62 5G gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

#ContestAlert Try and guess feature that unleashes your entertainment with #mototabg62. Take your guess in the comments and tag 3 or more friends using #EntertainmentUnleashed, #mototabg62 & follow @motorolaindia . The correct answer stands a chance to win #mototabg62! T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/jXmfm2iGac — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 19, 2022

For photography, the device comes equipped with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie lens.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Moto G62 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2022 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).