Motorola is said to launch the G72 smartphone in India soon. The company is yet to announce the launch date for the same. Ahead of the announcement, a tipster has leaked the launch timeline of the smartphone. Tipster Paras Guglani, in collaboration with Pricebaba has revealed that Moto G72 will debut in India in September or October 2022. Moto G71 5G With Snapdragon 695 Soc Launched In India At Rs 18,999; Handset To Go On Sale Exclusively On Flipkart From January 19.

It is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The handset recently spotted on different certification platforms revealed the model number XT2255. It is said to feature a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP shooter and a 2MP sensor.

The handset is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The device will be introduced as the successor to the Moto G71, which was launched earlier this year.

