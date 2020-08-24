Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand on Monday officially launched the new Motorola G9 smartphone in India. The handset is priced at Rs 11,499 for the sole 4GB and 64GB storage variant. The smartphone is slated to go on sale in India on August 31, 2020, at 12 pm IST via Flipkart. The Moto G9 handset comes in two colour options - Sapphire Blue and Forest Green. New Moto G9 Smartphone Unveiling Today in India at 12 Noon; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

As a part of the launch offer, the phone maker is providing 10 percent instant discount on transactions made through Federal Bank debit cards. Apart from this, the buyers can also avail no-cost EMI option starting from Rs 1,278 per month.

Moto G9 Smartphone (Photo Credits; Flipkart)

The main highlights of the newly launched Moto G9 smartphone are 6.5-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, 48MP triple rear camera, 5000 mAh battery and more.

Moto G9 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

Get what you want with the all-new #motog9! It packs a blazing-fast Snapdragon™ 662 Processor, 48 MP triple camera system, massive 5000mAh battery with 20W Turbopower™ charging and more at just ₹11,499! Sale begins on 31st Aug, 12 PM on @Flipkart. https://t.co/PtgNcnjz8D pic.twitter.com/KP6tqtubCK — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 24, 2020

Talking about the specifications, the Moto G9 phone comes with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC that is clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The handset also comes with an option to expand internal storage up to 512GB via microSD card.

Moto G9 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

Coming to the camera department, the Moto G9 uses a 48MP triple rear camera with f/1.7 aperture along with quad pixel technology. It also gets a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for video calls and selfies.

Moto G9 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

The phone is backed by a massive 5000 mAh battery supporting 20W TurboPower fast charging technology. The company claims that the phone users battery backup of up to 13 hours while browsing websites or watching videos for 12 hours. The phone also comes with NFC support, dual-band WiFi, water repellent design, fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).