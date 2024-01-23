Mumbai, January 23: Motorola launched multiple devices last year powered by the Android 13-based OS, like Moto G54 and Moto G84. Also, this year, Motorola launched its new Moto G34 smartphone in India with Android 14-based OS. The other Motorola devices still have the Android 13 OS. According to the reports, the company has disclosed a list of devices that will get the latest Android 14 update.

Google introduced its new Android 14 with its Google Pixel 8 series launched in October 2023. After that, many brands, including Xiaomi, OnePlus, OPPO and Samsung, rolled out their devices' updates with their respective operating system skin. According to the reports, the US-based smartphone company will start deploying the Android 14 updates with its My UX skin to its existing smartphones running on Android 13. iOS 17.3 New Features: Apple Launches Its New iOS With New ‘Stolen Device Protection’, ‘Collaborative Apple Music Playlists’ and Other Features; Check Details.

Motorola launched the devices with limited future OS updates, and the company did not confirm which devices would get the latest Google Android updates. However, the company has announced the list of devices that will get the Android 14 updates. However, Motorola has yet to confirm the timeline for releasing these updates for the devices; the list of the devices getting the new Android 14 update includes the following. GenAI Investments: 7 in 10 CEOs Globally Planning To Invest in Generative Artificial Intelligence, Says Report

Motorola Razr (2022)

Motorola Razr 40

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr+ (2023)

Motorola Edge (2022)

Motorola Edge (2023)

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Edge 40+ 5G UW (2022)

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Moto G (2023)

Moto G Power 5G

Moto G Stylus (2023)

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

Moto G14

Moto G23

Moto G53

Moto G54

Moto G84

Moto G73

Motorola ThinkPhone

Motorola is expected to unveil the timeline of the Android 14 releases for each device in future. So far, the updates have been reported to be rolled out in 2024 without the dates.

