Motorola officially launched its Edge 20 Series in the Indian market on Tuesday. The Edge 20 smartphone will be made available for sale from August 24 whereas the Edge 20 Fusion will be sold from August 27, 2021 via Flipkart and other retails stores. Sale offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank, 5 percent instant discount on EMI Txns using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, up to 15,000 off via exchange deals and more. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion To Be Launched in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Motorola Edge 20 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED Max Vision display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. The device comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support.

Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (File Photo)

Meet #motorolaedge20. India's slimmest and lightest 5G smartphone ever. Make it yours at just ₹29,999! Save the date as the sale starts on 24th Aug, 12 PM on @Flipkart. See you there! https://t.co/ZQKQJT50Ax pic.twitter.com/ezmNaiLb0K — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 18, 2021

On the other hand, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion gets a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED Max Vision display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The phone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the Edge 20 Fusion sports a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Both Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion flaunts a 32MP selfie camera. Connectivity options include GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5 and 5G. Coming to the pricing, Motorola Edge 20 is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. On the other hand, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion costs Rs 21,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant whereas the 8GB + 128GB model will be available at Rs 22,999.

