Motorola India has officially launched the Edge 20 Pro smartphone in India. The smartphone will be available for pre-order from October 3, 2021 via Flipkart. Launch offers include a 10 percent discount on Axis & ICICI Bank cards during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, up to 6 months no-cost EMI options via ICICI and HDFC Bank credit cards. Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be offered in Midnight Sky and Iridescent Cloud shades. Motorola Edge 20 Pro To Be Launched Today in India; Check Expected Price, Features & Specifications.

The handset comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Max Vision AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For optics, it features a triple rear camera system comprising a 108MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto shooter and a 16MP Ultra-wide-angle lens.

At the front, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The device comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support and runs on Android 11 based with My UX on top.

Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 6. Coming to the pricing, Motorola Edge 20 Pro is priced at Rs 36,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model.

