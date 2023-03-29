New Delhi, March 29 : The upcoming new Motorola Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro have been getting speculated for quite some time. Now, the full specification list of both the upcoming flagship phones from Motorola have been splashed online.

Thanks to an extensive leak, all the details of the upcoming Edge models are out and we can have a clear idea of what to expect from these two phones, which are likely to offer superb quality and performance. Let’s take a look at the leaked specs. vivo X Fold2 Foldable Smartphone To Debut Next Month, Officially Confirmed; Check Key Details Here.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro and Edge 40 – Leaked Specification Details :

It can now be safely said that the upcoming Motorola Edge 40 Pro model will be rebadged as the Moto X40 for the international markets. This is because the leaked specs sheet mention a large 6.7-inch OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset backed by 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 of storage. TECNO Spark 10 5G Launched With Stylish Design and Nice Specs With Very Budget Friendly Pricing; Find Key Details Here.

The Edge 40 Pro will come with a 4,600mAh battery pack with 125W TurboPower wired charging as well as 15W wireless charging support. The handset comes with a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.5-inch sensor paired with a 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide snapper with macro capabilities, while the front facing camera features a 60MP sensor.

On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 40 gets a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset along with 8GB of LPPDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 of storage.

The Moto Edge 40 will offer the same 50MP primary lens as the Pro version, but will be teamed with lesser partner, that is a 13MP ultrawide snapper, while there’s a 32MP front camera. It will draw its juice from a 4,400mAh battery with 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.

The Edge 40 Pro and the Edge 40, both get IP68 rated water and dust resistance capabilities. The Moto Edge 40 will come with Vegan Leather and PMMA Acrylic premium finishes in four colour options, while the Pro version will feature a more premium aluminium frame and Gorilla Glass Victus both front and back panels in two shades.

