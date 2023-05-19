New Delhi, May 19: The Motorola Edge 40 had its world premiere earlier in May, and it is preparing for its India launch soon. And just days ahead of Ahead of the its official India launch, the company has accidentally revealed the price of the handset on Flipkart.

The Motorola Edge 40 is touted to be the world’s slimmest 5G smartphone that will pack in impressive features within an affordably midrange package. Let’s check the details. Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max To Come With Marked Difference; Whole iPhone 15 Series Likely To Wow With Fascinating Features.

Motorola Edge 40 – Leaked India Price & Launch Date

As per the accidental slip on Flipkart listing, the new Motorola Edge 40 smartphone will be tagged at Rs 27,999. There will be EMI options starting at Rs 5,000 per month. The banner that revealed the pricing of the handset prematurely has been removed, but not until the news spread.

The Edge 40 will launch on May 23, pre-orders will begin that day itself, while it will be going on sale on Flipkart. The pre-launch microsite on Flipkark about the Edge 40 also reveal the highlights of the phone’s key specifications.

The Motorola Edge 40 will launch with a single variant, and will be offered in Nebula Green, Lunar Blue and Eclipse Black colour options, with the Nebula Green option comes with a vegan leather finish alongside the glass body design. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Alleged Live Images Leaked.

Motorola Edge 40 - Specifications

The Motorola Edge 40 will come with a 6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and IP68 rated dust and water resistance. It will pack in the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 of internal storage, while booting on the Android 13 OS.

The Edge 40 will come with dual-cameras comprising of a 50MP primary camera paired with a 13M ultra wide-angle lens, while selfie needs will be taken care of by a 32MP snapper. The handset will draw its juice from a 4,600mAh battery with 68W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging support.

