New Delhi, May 23: The Motorola Edge 40 is now available in the Indian market. It comes in Nebula Green and Lunar Blue options with a vegan leather back. You can also pick an Eclipse Black version with an acrylic back. The 6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED curved display comes with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The new smartphone comes with an ultra-thin sandblasted aluminium frame, Android 13 OS, 14 5G SA/NSA bands, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/ 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C Audio, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, 3 microphones, and IP68 rating (dust and water resistance). Xiaomi Civi 3 Launch on May 25: From Price To Specs, Here's What We Know So Far

Motorola Edge 40 Specs

The Motorola Edge 40 is powered by an octa-core Dimensity 8020 chipset, Mali-G77 MC9 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The 4400mAh battery comes with 68W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Motorola Edge 40 Cameras

On the back, the new handset sports a 50MP primary camera (f/1.4 aperture, Quad Pixel Technology, OIS), a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera (f/2.2 aperture, macro option), and a LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it features a 32MP front camera (f/2.4 aperture, Quad Pixel Technology). iQOO Z7s Launched in India With Snapdragon 695, 64MP Main and 44W Charging Capability; Here’s Price and All Key Details.

Motorola Edge 40 Price

The dual SIM (nano + eSIM) smartphone is priced in India at Rs 29,999. It is now available for pre-order from Flipkart. Sales will start on May 30 from Flipkart, motorola.in and offline stores.

Launch offers include Rs 5,000/month with No Cost EMIs with HDFC, SBI, ICICI and AXIS bank cards. You can also get Rs 2000 off on exchange. The company is offering a one-time screen replacement (worth Rs 9500) for pre-orders till 30th May 2023.

