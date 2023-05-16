Mumbai, May 16: Motorola is bringing a new Edge series smartphone to the Indian market on May 23rd. The Motorola Edge 40 is touted as the world’s slimmest phone with IP68 ratings (Water and dust resistant).

The new handset will be powered by an octa-core Dimensity 8020 6nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It will run Android 13 OS. Lava Agni 2 Launched With Curved AMOLED Display, Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner; Check Price, Specs and Design.

For photos and videos, the Motorola Edge 40 will sport a 32MP front camera (f/2.4 aperture, Quad Pixel Technology). The rear camera setup will include a 50MP primary camera (f/1.4 aperture, Quad Pixel Technology, OIS), a 13MP ultra-wide autofocus camera (120-degree, f/2.2 aperture), a macro option, and a LED flash.

The dual SIM (nano + eSIM) will sport a 6.55-inch 8-bit pOLED display with Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1200 nits brightness. Vodafone Layoffs: British Telecom Giant To Slash 11,000 Jobs Over Three Years, CEO Margherita Della Says 'Performance Hasn't Been Good Enough'.

The Motorola Edge 40 will be backed by a 4600mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging support. It will support 14 5G bands. There is no information about the price yet.

