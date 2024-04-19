Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G smartphone will be available for purchase once again at 3 pm IST via the company’s official website, Flipkart e-commerce platform as well as other retail outlets. The smartphone was recently launched in India with 2 variants - 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM, and three colour options - Luxe Lavender, Moonlight Pearl and Black Beauty. Prices of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro start at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage carries a price tag of Rs. 35,999. Moto G64 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Processor in India.

As a part of the introductory offer, the base variant with 8GB RAM will be up for sale at Rs. 27,999 whereas the 12GB RAM variant will cost Rs. 31,999. Moreover, the brand is also offering an instant discount of Rs. 2,250 on HDFC credit and debit card EMI transactions. Interested customers can also avail an additional benefit of Rs. 2,000 by exchanging their old device.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Colours Revealed (Photo Credit: X, @motorolaindia)

Motorola’s Edge 50 Pro 5G smartphone uses Android 14-based Hello UI out-of-the-box. The 5G phone will receive 3 OS upgrades and security updates for 4 years. It boasts a massive 6.7-inch pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and 2,000 nits of peak that also supports HDR10+. The 5G phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Vivo V30e Launch in India Teased.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro (Photo Credit; X, @MotorolaIndia)

There’s an AI-backed triple rear camera module that comprises a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3X zoom and OIS support. The front camera is a 50MP snapper with quad-pixel technology and autofocus for selfies and video calling. Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes backed by a 4,500mAh battery with up to 125W wired and 50W wireless turbo charging support. The 8GB RAM + 128GB variant comes bundled with a 68W charger, while the 12GB + 256GB gets a 125W charger.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2024 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).