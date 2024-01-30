New Delhi, January 30: Motorola has officially launched its new smartphone, the Motorola G24 Power, in the Indian smartphone market today. The Moto G24 Power is likely to enhance the user experience by bringing several features and specifications to its latest smartphone.

The Motorola G24 Power will have 3 years of security patches and 1 year for operating system upgrades. The Moto G24 Power comes in two colours - Glacier Blue and Ink Blue, which is likely to meet different customer preferences. OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G With FHD+ Display and 50MP Camera Launched in UAE; Know Price, Specifications and Features of OnePlus’s New Budget Smartphone.

Motorola G24 Power Launch in India

The all-new #MotoG24Power is finally here! Packed with an ultra-premium design and a massive 6000mAh battery, see how it lives up to its claim, #DikheMastChaleZabardast. Sale starts on 7th Feb at ₹8,249. Get yours @Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW, and leading retail stores. pic.twitter.com/SknuszK8m2 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 30, 2024

Motorola G24 Power Specifications and Features

The Motorola G24 Power comes with the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor and Mali G52 MP2 GPU, which is expected to deliver smooth multitasking experiences. The Moto G24 Power comes with an expanded memory capability of up to 1TB with a microSD card. The smartphone features a 50MP main camera with Quad Pixel technology and a 2MP Macro lens. The Moto G24 Power also features a 16MP front camera.

The Moto G24 Power features a 6.56-inch punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features automatic adjustments to achieve peak brightness levels up to 537 nits, which is likely to produce visibility under various lighting conditions. The Moto G24 Power features Android 14 with My UX. The smartphone also comes with stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. The Moto G24 Power is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery supported by a 30W charging capability. OnePlus 12 Sale Starts on Today at 12 PM; Check Details of OnePlus’s New Flagship-Smartphone Before Sale.

Motorola G24 Power Price

The Motorola G24 is available in two variants. The base variant of the smartphone comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 8,999. The price of the base variant could go as low as Rs 8,249 after a discount of Rs 750 on exchange. The top variant of Moto G24 comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and will be available at Rs 9,999. The sale of Moto G24 Power will start from February 7 on motorola.in, Flipkart and retail stores.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2024 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).