Motorola Moto E40 smartphone is now available for online sale via Flipkart. The budget smartphone was launched in India earlier this week with a price tag of Rs 9,499. It comes as a lone variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The main highlights of the recently launched Moto E40 are a 90Hz display, triple rear, 64GB onboard storage, octa-core Unisoc T700 SoC, near-stock Android experience and more. Motorola Moto E40 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 9,499.

The phone is available in two colours - Carbon Gray and Pink Clay. It's worth noting that the Moto E40 was recently also launched in Europe with a price tag of EUR 149 (around Rs 13,000) for a 4GB+64GB variant.

Motorola Moto E40 (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

As far as specifications are concerned, Moto E40 sports a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes powered by a Unisoc T700 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

For photography, the phone has a triple rear camera setup. The module houses a 48MP primary shooter accompanied by two 2MP sensors for depth and macro images. The front camera is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging support.

