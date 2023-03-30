New Delhi, March 30 : Motorola is preparing to bring its new launch its new Moto Edge 40 series of flagship smartphones. Even before the official launch announcements, all the specs of the two models - Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro models that comprise the series, have been leaked out.

Now, a new leak has revealed the press images and even the pricing details of the upcoming new Moto Edge 40. Let’s check out the details of the latest leak. Motorola Edge 40 and 40 Pro Full Specifications Leaked; Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Motorola Moto Edge 40 - Design, Pricing & Specs Details :

Some detailed renders of the upcoming Motorola Edge 40 have been released, which showcases the phone’s design featuring subtly curved back panel, a squared off camera module, curved display with a waterdrop notch design. vivo X Fold2 Foldable Smartphone To Debut Next Month, Officially Confirmed; Check Key Details Here.

The new reports claim that the new upcoming Moto Edge 40 will be priced at $650 for the base 8 GB + 128 GB variant. However, the device is expected to cost lesser in the Asian markets. Going by the reports, the higher Edge 40 Pro model could be priced at around $975 for its base variant.

The new reports match with the previous reports revealing the specs, which say that the Edge 40 will come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device gets powered by the upcoming Dimensity 8020 processor backed by 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. It will run on the Android 13 OS and is likely to offer an under-display fingerprint scanner for security.

The Motorola Edge 40 will reportedly offer a 50MP primary camera with OIS at its rear paired with a 13MP ultra-wide lens. A 32MP front facing snapper would handle the selfie and video chat needs. The upcoming flagship handset is said to be packing in a 4,400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging as well as 15W wireless charging support.

