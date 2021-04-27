Moto G60 smartphone is now available for online sale in India. The device was launched in the country last week along with the Moto G40 Fusion phone. The handset has been listed on Flipkart with offers such as Rs 1,500 instant discount via ICICI Bank credit cards, debit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 10 percent off on HDFC Bank Mastercard credit card on the first transaction, up to Rs 16,500 off via exchange deals. Moto G60 & Moto G40 Fusion Launched in India Starting at Rs 13,999; First Online Sale From April 27, 2021.

Moto G60 features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2460x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Moto G60 (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

The journey to #GoBeyond has now begun! Join the ride by heading to @Flipkart and grabbing the latest #motog60 at just ₹17,999. Also, avail an instant ₹1500 off using ICICI credit cards & Debit/Credit EMI transactions. https://t.co/I6dgD7ykfg pic.twitter.com/z9w3XBpmNN — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 27, 2021

For photography, the phone comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Moto G60 (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

The device comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, 4G LTE and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Moto G60 is priced at Rs 17,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB model.

