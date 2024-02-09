New Delhi, February 9: French startup Murena has launched its latest smartphone, the Murena 2. This device is unique as it aims to put privacy at the top in response to growing concerns over data security. CEO of Murena, Gael Duval said, "The device is also a blank canvas in terms of data privacy; there are no default or hidden trackers, and we provide tools and settings that give users more control and visibility over their data privacy. There is no technical expertise required, privacy on the Murena 2 is by design."

According to a report of Hindustan Times, the French startup Murena has launched the Murena 2, an Android-based smartphone without Google services and its applications. This "deGoogled" smartphone is expected for those users who are concerned about data collection. The Murena 2 is available for purchase at a price of EUR 499, which is approximately Rs 44,000.

Murena 2 Specifications and Features

The Murena 2 is powered by the Mediatek Helio P70 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expandable up to 512GB of storage. The Murena 2 is built to offer full privacy without compromising on modern smartphone features. The smartphone runs on "/e/OS", which is a variant of LineageOS that functions independently from Google services. Instead of relying on Google Play Services, the smartphone offers "MicroG", which is an open-source platform that is expected to ensure user privacy.

The Murena 2 comes with a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The triple-camera setup on the smartphone comes with a 64MP primary sensor. The smartphone also features a 25MP front-facing camera. The Murena 2 has a 4000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging capability. One of the most unique features of the Murena 2 is its "privacy switch". This physical switch allows users to instantly disconnect the camera and microphone. The "privacy switch" can also disable all connectivity by switching the phone to aeroplane mode and on mute.

