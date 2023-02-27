New Delhi, February 27 : The Mobile World Congress or MWC 2023 kickstarts today (Monday) at Barcelona, Spain at the Fira de convention centre. The largest trade show and gathering of the global Android mobile phone manufacturing majors is finally happening after a pandemic induced hiatus of two years, which makes the MWC 2023 all the more special.

The MWC 2023 is expected to showcase products of over 2000 brands from more than 200 countries across the world. The event will conclude on Thursday, March 2. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights of the event. OnePlus Nord 3 on the Anvil, To Come With Impressive Specs and Features; Here's Everything We Know So Far.

MWC 2023 : What To Expect from Mobile Manufacturing Majors

This year’s MWC is not expected to have any important launch announcements from some of the leading mobile makers like Samsung, but other big brands such as OnePlus, Honor, Huawei, and Nokia are going to charm at the event with their latest offerings, as per reports. So, here’s some important launch announcements from some major mobile phone brands at the MWC 2023:

OnePlus

OnePlus is going to unveil its 11 Concept at the MWC 2023, which is the company's first handset to make use of external LED lighting. Similar to the previous concept phones from the brand, the OnePlus 11 concept is also most likely to remain a concept only model, but is nevertheless exciting and offers a preview to the company’s future design and features. Tecno Pop 7 Pro Launches in India With Nice Specs and Small Price for First-Time Smartphone Users; Check Key Details Here.

Honor

The Honor Magic 5 series and the Honor Magic Vs are having their world premiere at the MWC 2023 today. The Honor Magic 5 series is the brand’s flagship offering and is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, while the Magic Vs will be the successor to the Magic V foldable smartphone.

Tecno

Tecno, although not a major manufacturer is set to wow the audience at the global event with its new foldable smartphone - Tecno Phantom V Fold. The device will be equipped by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor and offer many features.

Nokia

Nokia is expected to showcase a slew of its affordable and sustainable smartphone offerings at the event. The company’s focus is said to be repairable and affordable long lasting, durable phones. Nokia will also showcase the latest tech in 5G and what to expect in the future 6G connectivity era as well.

Nubia

Nubia is ready to launch the Neovision Glass on various new-age devices, from VR glasses to 3D tablets. The brand will also introduce the Nubia Pad 3D tablet with 3D visual support.

realme

realme will proudly launch its GT 3, the world's first 240W fast-charging phone on the second day of the MWC 2023. The realme GT 3 will get powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and is likely to be an affordable mid-range phone with advanced high speed charging abilities.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi will showcase its newly launched 13 Pro flagship phone at the MWC 2023. The Xiaomi 13 Pro flaunts a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED 120Hz display refresh rate and Leica branded cameras. Xiaomi 13 and 13 Lite are also set to join the lineup, as confirmed by the company.

Samsung

Samsung will be showcasing its latest smartphones and tablets at the MWC 2023, including its recently launched Galaxy S23 series of flagship phones. The brand will also showcase highlights of 5G technology at the tradeshow.

