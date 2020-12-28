Apple is rumoured to launch a new iPad Pro 12.9-inch with a mini-LED display next year. As per a report, the Cupertino based giant is expected to introduce this new device by the first quarter of 2021. New reports suggest that Apple has expanded its supply chain for screens, touch panels and GIS will provide touch panels for both iPhones & iPad Pro. Apple EV Car Launch Likely to Be Delayed to 2028 or Later, Says Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kou, the new iPad Pro will go into mass production in Q4 2021 but Apple typically hosts its Q1 event in March every year. So we expect the new device to be launched in March 2021. The new device is expected to come with new improvements from the previous iPad Pro models including deeper black, output, rich colours, HDR and improved contrast.

In addition to the new iPad Pro, Apple might also launch a 14-inch & a 16-inch MacBook Pro by the second half of 2020. It is to be believed that Apple could ditch OLED display devices and fully switch to mini-LED display devices. However, these are all speculations and the company has not revealed any information.

