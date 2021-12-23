Emojis have been an integral part of our lives since digital communication has come into place. Texting without emojis feels a little boring as the much-needed feel of the communication is brought to life by these pictograms, commonly called emojis. They are the pictograms, logograms or smileys that are used in electronic messaging to facilitate the emotional quotient that otherwise went missing in the typed conversations.

As every year, some relatable emojis are added in the list by Unicode Consortium to go with the trend and distinctiveness, a total of 838 new characters will be added in 2022 Unicode update 14.0. In that pool, a total of 37 new emojis and 75 skin tone variations will be added including the pregnant man, biting lip, melting face, finger heart and troll, among the others. Most Used Emoji of 2021: Tears of Joy Emerges As Most Popular Emoji of the Year

Now you might be wondering what is Unicode and Unicode Consortium? Unicode is a non-profit corporation that aims to develop, maintain and promote software internationalisation standards and data. It also keeps in view how text will be represented in modern software products and standards. Thus, they also decide which emojis will come into place for digital texting and which will not!

While emojis are mostly selected on the basis of their different identities and compatibility with popular platforms, what stands next in the series of selection criteria is its usage level in terms of frequency, multiple usages with symbolism and its usage in sequences! As more and more people are inclining towards texting or chatting over face-to-face conversations, emojis have essentially become an integral part of our daily lives. As per reports, more than 90% of the world's online population used emojis for communication. Microsoft Launches New Fluent Style Emojis in Windows 11.

Meanwhile, the Unicode Consortium declared 'Tears of Joy' as the most used emoji in 2021 which was followed by 'Red Heart' and 'Rolling on the Floor Laughing'. Now, it'll be interesting to watch if the new list of emojis for 2022 could feature in the topmost used pictographs and does justice to the picture character that stands strongly on the basis of its popularity and relatability that'd make their distinctive identity shine brighter!

