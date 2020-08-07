Realme has silently launched new coloured variants of the Realme C3 and Realme 5 Pro in India. The Realme C3 is offered in Volcano Grey while the Realme 5 Pro gets a Chroma White colour shade. Both the smartphones are already available for sale. The Realme C3 is an entry-level smartphone which was launched about six months whereas the Realme 5 Pro is a budget device that was launched almost a year ago. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020: Realme 6i Smartphone to Go on Sale at 12 Noon Today via Flipkart.

The new Realme C3 Volcano Grey variant is offered two storage configurations - 3GB + 32GB & 4GB + 64GB. The former is priced at Rs 8,999 whereas the latter will cost Rs. 9,999. The smartphone will be available for purchasing online via Flipkart and Realme India's official website.

Your favourite smartphones got even more trendy 🤩 👉#realmeC3 now available in Volcano Grey 👉#realme6Pro now available in Lightning Red Bring home some style 🔥 Head here: realme C3: https://t.co/W01pHbyw3z realme 6 Pro: https://t.co/iZH2l7Mgcj pic.twitter.com/yJ2sT1vBDI — realme (@realmemobiles) August 6, 2020

The company has launched the Realme 5 Pro Chroma White variant in a single configuration only - 8GB + 128GB. The smartphone is listed online via Flipkart and it is priced at Rs. 16,999. The variant will be made available for online sale from tomorrow.

Realme New Variants (Photo Credits: Realme)

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme C3 gets a 6.5-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, up to 4GB of RAM, dual rear camera (12MP + 2MP), a 5MP front camera, a 5,000mAh battery, Android 10-based Realme UI and more. The smartphone also comes with up to 64GB of onboard storage along with a dedicated microSD card supporting up to 256GB.

Realme C3 Volcano Grey (Photo Credits: Realme)

On the other hand, the Realme 5 Pro Chroma White comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is a Snapdragon 712 SoC, which is paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone packs a 48MP quad rear camera along with a 16MP front camera housed in the notch. It is backed by a 4,035mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

