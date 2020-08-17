Nokia, the HMD Global smartphone brand has silently listed the Nokia 5.3 smartphone on its India website. This listing comes ahead of its official launch. The smartphone is already on sale in the European market with a price tag of EUR 189 which is approximately Rs 16,750. The phone was launched earlier this year in March. This listing has revealed all the specifications and other details ahead of its launch. The only detail that has been kept under wrap is the pricing of the Nokia 5.3. We expect the company to price the handset quite aggressively. Nokia 5310 Feature Phone With MediaTek MT6260A SoC Launched in India at Rs 3,399; to Go on Sale From June 23.

The Nokia 5.3 smartphone will be offered in three exciting shades - Cyan, Sand, Charcoal. Talking the availability, there is no official word from the smartphone maker as of now. Additionally, there are no details about the sale as well. The main highlights of the phone are quad rear cameras, 6.55-inch display, 4,000mAh battery, and more.

Nokia 5.3 (Photo Credits: Nokia)

As far as the specifications are concerned, the new Nokia 5.3 phone comes with a 6.55-inch teardrop shaped notched display with HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. At the back, there is a quad rear camera setup positioned in a circular module. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back and supports face unlock feature. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset that comes paired with a 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

Nokia 5.3 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Nokia)

The device comes powered by a 4,000mAh battery. The phone maker claims that the phone offers a battery of up to 2 days. For photos, there is a quad-camera setup at the back. It comprises of a 13MP sensor, a 5MP sensor and two 2MP depth sensor and macro lens. At the front, there is an 8MP sensor for capturing selfies and videos. The smartphone is also a part of Google’s Android One program, so it runs on the stock Android 10 out-of-the-box.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).