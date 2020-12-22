Nokia Mobile expanded its product portfolio by adding a new Nokia 6300 4G under its classic range of phones. The phone was announced in the Chinese market last month. It is essentially an upgraded version of the Nokia 6300 which was first introduced in 2007. The upgraded Nokia 6300 comes with 4G connectivity, which has been listed online for pre-orders in China. The phone is listed for a price of 399 Yuan which is around $61. However, it is likely to go sale in China from December 30, 2020. Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 Launch Delayed.

Nokia 6300 (Photo Credits: Nokia China)

Talking about the specs, the Nokia 6300 4G sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display. Notably, the screen is slightly bigger than the original version of the phone. The phone comes in three colours - Light Charcoal, White and Cyan Green. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 210 processor, mated with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 32GB via microSD card slot.

For photography, the phone gets a VGA camera with an LED flash that doubles as a flashlight. Being a feature phone, there is no front camera on offer here. On the software front, it runs on KaiOS and gets a bunch of pre-installed apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube. It is backed by a 1500 mAh removable battery, which can be charged through the MicroUSB port. The company claims backup for 27 days on a single charge.

