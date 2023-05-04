UK, May 4: Nokia has launched the successor to the Nokia XR20. The much-awaited handset comes with an IP69K rating. Nokia claims that the Nokia XR21 is one of the toughest smartphones in the market. It is touted to be highly dust and water-resistant. Additional highlights include Android 12 OS, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack. Motorola Edge+ 2023 Launched With 165Hz pOLED Display, Dolby Vision Support, Check Specifications and Price Here.

Nokia XR21 Specifications

The Nokia XR21 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, Adreno 619L GPU, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

The dual-SIM-supported smartphone sports a 6.49-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. In terms of dimensions, it measures 168.0 x 78.58 x 10.45mm and weighs 231 grams.

Cameras

On the back, the Nokia XR21 sports a dual-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, it comes equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera (housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout). Dell G-series Gaming Laptops With 13th-Gen Intel Core HX CPUs Launched in India - Check Price, Specs, & Features.

Nokia XR21 Price

The Nokia XR21 is priced in the UK at GBP 499 (approx 51,300). It comes in Midnight Black and Pine Green colour options. There is no information about the Indian price tag or launch date.

