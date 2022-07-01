Nothing, the London-based smartphone maker, will launch the Phone (1) on July 12, 2022. Ahead of its launch, the smartphone has been spotted on the Amazon Germany website, which reveals its price and storage variants. According to the website, Nothing Phone (1) will come in three variants - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. Nothing Phone (1) India Price & Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

The base model will cost EUR 470 (approximately Rs 38,800). The 8GB + 256GB model is listed at EUR 500 (approximately Rs 41,300), whereas the top-end variant will be available at EUR 550 (approximately Rs 45,400).

Undo. Unfollow. And unlearn everything the industry has taught you. It changes now. With phone (1). pic.twitter.com/BxXaq1pHzr — Nothing (@nothing) June 30, 2022

In addition to this, tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared the smartphone's key specifications and features. According to Yadav, Nothing Phone (1) will sport a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the handset will feature a 50MP primary lens and a 16MP secondary shooter. Upfront, there will be a 16MP selfie camera. The device will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 45W charging support. Moreover, it will run on Android 12-based Nothing OS out-of-the-box.

