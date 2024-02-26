Mumbai, February 26: Nothing Phone 2(a) launch is set for March 5, 2024, and ahead of the launch, there are some rumours and leaks about the new smartphone from UK-based Nothing Technology Limited. Nothing Phone 2(a) was expected to launch with a unique design without Glyph Lights. The report said that the new Nothing smartphone will move away from its traditional design and introduce something fresh.

Nothing Phone 2(a) was long rumoured to be launched during the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024) event in Barcelona, Spain. However, the device is expected to appear on the event's second day on February 27. Nothing posted a short video on X revealing the design of its new smartphone. In its post, the company wrote, "An unboxing like no other. Phone (2a) just dropped in London. Launching 5 March." OPPO F25 Pro 5G To Launch on February 29; Know Expected Specifications, Features and Price of Upcoming OPPO Smartphone.

Nothing Phone 2(a) Launch Teaser Trailer:

An unboxing like no other. Phone (2a) just dropped in London. Launching 5 March. pic.twitter.com/7hcb4ELYMG — Nothing (@nothing) February 26, 2024

Nothing confirmed that it will launch the Nothing Phone 2(a) with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor. The company also confirmed that the smartphone will be launched with a 12GB RAM + 8GB RAM booster option. Besides these confirmed features, the reports said that the Phone 2(a) will have a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera set up on the back. The device is expected to have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The short CGI-generated video confirmed that the Glyph interface is still there, along with the transparent design. In the video, the company showcased a white-coloured model. Unlike other models, the upcoming Nothing Phone 2(a) will have a horizontal design instead of a vertical one. The device is rumoured to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The reports said the device could offer a 5,000mAh battery with a 45W fast-charging support. iQOO Z9 5G Launch Confirmed for March 12, To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC; Know More Details.

Nothing Phone 2(a) is expected to launch with Nothing's custom UI skin based on the latest Android 14 OS. Many reports said the device will be launched for around $400 (around Rs 33,149).

