Mumbai, February 29: Nothing Phone 2(a) will be launched in India on March 5, 2024, with its unique horizontal camera and Glyph Light interface design. The Nothing Phone 2(a) is different in aesthetics compared to the previous smartphones introduced by UK-based Nothing Technology Limited. Recently, Nothing CEO Carl Pei shared an article showing the exclusive look of the upcoming smartphone.

The CEO Carl Pei's shared report on Wallpaper.com suggested that the Nothing Phone 2(a) is a revolutionary step from the previous smartphones. It mentioned that the new Nothing smartphone has a different approach to its design as the company added another layer of 'design'. The report said that the upcoming design would indicate a schematics of the arrangement of the components. OPPO F25 Pro 5G To Launch Today; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch.

Nothing Phone 2(a) Exlusive First Look:

Nothing Phone (2a): an exclusive first look https://t.co/XqpUtSTbu0 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 28, 2024

The Nothing Design Adam Bates said, "'We want to be a company that does things differently." He further discussed focusing on different areas and finding how the company would express itself. The report mentioned that the Nothing Phone 2(a) is the company's expression of an 'affordable smartphone'. Unlike the previous models with glass backs, the smartphone will have a high-density polycarbonate rear and 'triple anti-fingerprint coating'.

The upcoming Nothing smartphone's circuitry is arranged using a 100% recycled aluminium midframe. The company said to show the bare engineering. Besides, the report highlighted that the smartphone will have a full suite of Glyph apps that would trigger with ringtones and packaging featuring colour render. TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G Debuts at MWC 2024: Check Specifications and Features.

As per the report, the UK smartphone maker sent out 500 units for internal testing over months, focusing on the hardware and software. Nothing Phone 2(a) launch is set for March 5, and it will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, up to 12GB RAM and an additional 8GB extended RAM. The device is expected to have a 50MP dual camera, one primary and another ultra-wide, and 128GB and 256GB storage options. The Phone 2(a) is expected to cost around Rs 30,000 and above.

